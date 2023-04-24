Kershaw reaches 200 wins, other milestones possible

Clayton Kershaw reached 200 victories this past week. That was a reminder of both the left-hander’s excellence and the near-impossibility of a pitcher reaching 300 wins nowadays. The active leader in victories is Justin Verlander with 244 and he’s 40 years old. Only four active pitchers even have 200 wins. Those are Verlander, Zack Greinke, Max Scherzer and Kershaw. Adam Wainwright is at 195 and could join that group, but he hasn’t pitched yet this year because of a groin injury.

