Man United manager Ten Hag faces ultimate test against City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Year-end exams don’t come much tougher than the one facing Erik ten Hag and Manchester United. The Dutch manager was hired to return the storied club to its former glories. Against Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3 he will get the chance to show how far United has come in his first season in charge. One match cannot judge an entire campaign but the contrast in emotions for United’s fans will be stark depending on the outcome. A win would secure a second trophy for Ten Hag and show he is building a team ready to challenge City’s dominance.

