NBA draft includes Emoni Bates after 2 seasons in college
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
Emoni Bates is entering the NBA draft, banking on teams in the league being intrigued with his potential as a scorer after two years in college basketball. Bates made the announcement Monday on social media. The 6-foot-10 wing averaged 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 30 games at Eastern Michigan last season. He made 40.5% of his shots overall and 33% of 3-point attempts for the Eagles. After graduating from high school in three years and being regarded as a basketball prodigy, Bates went to Memphis for one season and averaged 9.7 points.