NFL Draft Guide: As usual, QBs are coveted in first round

The NFL never really stops so its offseason continues with the draft starting on Thursday night. The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick and a lot of the hype surrounds the quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are among the coveted prospects. The other top athletes include edge rushers such as Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson. The first round is Thursday starting at 8 p.m. EDT. The second and third rounds are on Friday starting at 7 p.m. EDT. The fourth through seventh rounds are Saturday starting at 12 p.m. EDT.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.