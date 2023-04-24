Pogacar undergoes ‘successful’ wrist surgery after crash

BRUSSELS (AP) — Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar was expected to travel home on Monday after undergoing “successful” surgery on his fractured left wrist in Belgium. The 24-year-old Slovenian rider’s team said in a statement that surgery to treat a scaphoid fracture in his left wrist went well and that Pogacar would now start “recovery and rehabilitation.” He was injured in a crash during the one-day classic Liège–Bastogne–Liège. His next big goal is the Tour, where he will try to restart his dominance after being dethroned last year by Jonas Vingegaard. The Tour starts on July 1 from the Spanish city of Bilbao.

