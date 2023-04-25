Bengals pick up 5th-year option on QB Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have exercised the fifth-year contract option for star quarterback Joe Burrow as they moved toward signing him to a long-term deal. The Bengals said in a statement that they took the “mechanical step” with Burrow and his representatives, who have had talks with the team about his future. NFL teams had until May 2 to exercise fifth-year options for first-round picks in the 2020 class. Since bouncing back from a season-ending knee injury as a rookie, Burrow has gone 20-10 as a starter while leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. The 26-year-old has passed for more than 4,400 yards in each of the past two seasons with 69 touchdown passes.

