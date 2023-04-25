Blackmon hits 40th leadoff HR, Rockies beat Guardians 5-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Charlie Blackmon homered and drove in two runs, Brenton Doyle had his first three major league hits and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 to clinch their first series win this season. Colorado, a National League-worst 8-17, lost 11 of 12 before winning its first two games of the three-game series by 11-1. The Rockies have won consecutive games for just the third time this season. Blackmon hit his 40th leadoff homer, ninth-most, on the second pitch of the game and then had an RBI double off Peyton Battenfield in a three-run second that built a 4-0 lead.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.