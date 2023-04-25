Canes’ Aho exits briefly after puck to face leads to goal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho exited briefly for the locker room after taking a puck to the face that led directly to the New York Islanders’ second goal on Tuesday night. Aho was jostling for position with Brock Nelson when Pierre Engvall flipped a shot into traffic in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series. The puck popped Aho near the mouth and Nelson managed to bat the puck out of the air as it fell for a 2-0 lead at 3:16 of the second period. Aho went to the locker room, but returned to the bench later in the period.

