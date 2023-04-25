Carpenter homers, Brewers hold Tigers in check with 4-3 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run home run and four Detroit Tigers pitchers held the Milwaukee Brewers in check, as Detroit beat Milwaukee 4-3. Milwaukee started the eighth inning with a leadoff double, but then Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras struck out. It was the first time this season that the Brewers have lost three straight. Before beating the Brewers 4-2 on Monday, the Tigers had lost four straight, scoring a total of five runs.

