De’Aaron Fox on Game 5: ‘No ifs, ands or buts. I’m playing’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox says there’s no doubt he will play in Game 5 of a first-round series against the Golden State Warriors despite a broken index finger on his shooting hand. The Kings are still calling Fox’s status “questionable” but all signs are pointing to him giving it a shot with the series tied at two games apiece. Fox took part in a non-contact practice with a splint on his left index finger and then spent significant time afterward working on his shooting to get acclimated to playing with a splint.

