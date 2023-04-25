Duran’s grand slam helps Red Sox snap Orioles’ streak, 8-6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jarren Duran hit a grand slam in the third and the Boston Red Sox withstood a five-run ninth inning by Baltimore, holding on for an 8-6 win that snapped the Orioles’ seven-game winning streak. Boston led 8-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth before the Orioles rallied with a leadoff homer by Gunnar Henderson and a one-out grand slam by Cedric Mullins. Kenley Jansen came on and retired the final two hitters for his sixth save. Corey Kluber won for the first time in 10 starts.

