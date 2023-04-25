Garcia, Astros stop Rays’ 14-game home winning streak

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Garcia scattered three hits over six innings and the Houston Astros ended the Tampa Bay Rays’ 14-game season-opening home winning streak, 5-0. Only three teams had a longer run than the Rays, who are 20-4 overall. The 1880 Chicago White Stockings, who became the Cubs, hold the MLB record for the longest season-opening home streak with 21. The 1886 Detroit Wolverines had an 18-game stretch, while the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association won 16 in a row, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The announced crowd for the game between the MLB-best Rays and the defending World Series champion Astros at Tropicana Field was just 9,916.

