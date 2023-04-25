Jansen homers twice, Jays hand White Sox 6th straight loss
By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos struck out a season-high nine over seven innings, Danny Jansen homered twice and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the White Sox 7-0, extending Chicago’s losing streak to six. Berríos allowed four hits — all singles — and walked one in his second straight seven-inning outing. Nate Pearson and Anthony Bass finished with hitless relief as the Blue Jays won for the 14th time in 20 games. Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run triple and George Springer had three hits and drove in a run for Toronto.