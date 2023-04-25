Justin Steele, Yan Gomes help Cubs blank Padres 6-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Steele pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning in his fourth straight win, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 6-0. Yan Gomes had four of Chicago’s seven hits, including a two-run drive off Blake Snell in the second. Gomes is batting .441 with four homers and nine RBIs in his last eight games. Taking the mound on a chilly night at Wrigley Field, Steele struck out five and walked two in 5 1/3 innings. San Diego, which had won four of five, finished with five hits. It went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

