Leicester plots great escape 7 years after EPL title triumph

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Seven years after producing the biggest shock in Premier League history Leicester is now trying to pull off a great escape. The Foxes stunned the world of soccer by winning the league title in 2016 as a 5000-1 outsider. Now they are attempting to beat the odds once again by securing top-flight survival in a season when the threat of relegation has never been far away. A 1-1 draw with relegation rival Leeds did little to ease Leicester’s concerns but it showcased a fighting spirit that will be essential if the club is to avoid the drop.

