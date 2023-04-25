Mitchell, Cavs remain confident despite 3-1 hole to Knicks

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — The Cavs are in a hole they dug themselves. Cleveland trails New York 3-1 in their best-of-seven playoff series and must win Game 5 on Wednesday night or have its season end earlier than expected. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is hoping to rebound from a poor performance in Game 4 to keep the series and Cleveland’s season alive. Mitchell scored just 11 points on 5-of-18 shooting as the Knicks won their second straight game at Madison Square Garden to take command of the series. Mitchell, though, knows how quickly a big lead can vanish. He blew a 3-1 lead with Utah in the 2020 playoffs.

