Reds rally past Rangers for 2nd straight night, win 7-6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India hit a go-ahead, two-run single to cap a six-run eighth inning, and Cincinnati rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat Texas 7-6, the Reds’ second big comeback in two days against the Rangers. Cincinnati won by the same score on Monday night, rallying from a 5-1 deficit. Nick Senzel drove in two with two singles in the Reds’ latest comeback, one in the seventh for the Reds’ first run and and a two-hit with two outs in the eighth that made it 6-3. Pinch-hitter Jake Fraley followed with a two-run double against Ian Kennedy, and India’s single off Kennedy completed the rally. Reiver Sanmartin worked a scoreless eighth, and Alexis Diáz pitched the ninth for his second save in two nights.

