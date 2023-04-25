Taylor 3-run HR caps comeback, Dodgers top Pirates 8-7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning to help the Los Angeles Dodgers overcome a five-run deficit and rally to an 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Taylor took a sinker from Colin Holderman (0-1) deep to left for his fifth homer of the season. He singled his previous two at-bats and reached on an error in the second. Yency Almonte (2-0) struck out two in a scoreless seventh for the win and Shelby Miller sent the side down in order in the ninth for his first save in the majors. It ended the Pirates’ seven-game winning streak, their longest since an 11-game run in 2018.

