Wild’s Foligno early game misconduct in Game 5 vs. Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno got a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty just over 2 minutes into Game 5 against the Dallas Stars following a knee-on-knee hit with Radek Faksa. While Faksa was face down and had to be helped off the ice once he got up, he returned to Tuesday night’s game midway through the first period. Dallas took a 1-0 lead when Tyler Seguin scored eight seconds into the power play. Seguin had two power-play goals in Game 4 when Dallas won 3-2 on Sunday in Minnesota to even the series at two games apiece. Both of those came after penalties by Foligno.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.