After 13 years in the minors, Pirates’ Maggi makes MLB debut

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates utility player Drew Maggi made his majo -league debut Wednesday night after playing 13 seasons and 1,154 games in the minor leagues. The 33-year-old struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning in the Pirates’ 8-1 victory over the the Los Angeles Dodgers. Maggi had been called up from Double-A Altoona on Sunday when star outfielder Bryan Reynolds was placed on the bereavement list.

