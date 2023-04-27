Angels overcome Ohtani’s rough inning for 8-7 win over A’s

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani earned another win on the mound despite giving up five runs in a nightmare fourth inning, and he also tripled, doubled and singled in the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-7 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani had his rockiest start in recent memory, yielding five runs and two homers for the first time in 18 starts since last July while also hitting a career-high three batters with pitches. He came up in the eighth with a chance to complete his second career cycle, but Esteury Ruiz caught his 389-foot drive at the warning track in center.

