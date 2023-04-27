AP source: Jaguars LT Robinson facing suspension for PEDs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is facing a multigame suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the potential suspension is pending the result of a B sample. According to league rules, Robinson could be suspended without pay for up to six games to start the season. The possibility of being without Robinson for any length of time could affect the way Jacksonville approaches the NFL draft beginning Thursday night. The Jaguars have the 24th overall pick.

