Bengals take defensive end Myles Murphy in NFL draft

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals selected edge rusher Myles Murphy with the 28th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. Cincinnati used the first of seven total picks on the former Clemson standout, who was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection last season. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Murphy is another weapon for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s scheme. Cincinnati finished 12-4 last season, winning its second straight AFC North championship before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

