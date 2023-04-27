Big Ten spring wrap: 14 players to watch in upcoming season

Spring football practices have helped identify Big Ten players poised to have breakout seasons. Defending conference champion Michigan expects cornerback Will Johnson to build on his strong finish to 2022. West champion Purdue is counting on Texas transfer Hudson Card to fill the void created by quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s departure. Penn State is pinning its hopes on quarterback Drew Allar to make the Nittany Lions a College Football Playoff contender. Iowa hopes to get its offense going with Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara. Ohio State safety Sonny Styles is ready to emerge. So is Minnesota defensive lineman Jah Joyner.

