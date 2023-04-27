Cavaliers enter early offseason after short playoff stay

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — The Cavs waited five years to make the NBA playoffs again. Their return lasted just 11 days. Cleveland’s season came to a crashing end Wednesday night with a loss in Game 5 to the New York Knicks, who bullied the young Cavs throughout the Eastern Conference first-round series. The Cavs gained valuable postseason experience, but it’s still a painful lesson for a team that had bigger aspirations. The offseason could lead to some significant roster changes as the Cavs try to add some pieces to complement All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who shouldered some of the blame for Cleveland’s early postseason exit.

