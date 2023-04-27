Chargers draft TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston at No. 21

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers provided quarterback Justin Herbert with another weapon, selecting TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the 21st pick in the NFL draft. Johnston led the Horned Frogs in receiving the last three years. He had 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and eight touchdowns last season as TCU went from unranked at the beginning of the season to the College Football Playoff title game, which it lost to Georgia. Johnston joins a talented Chargers receiving room that already has Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer. The Chargers were looking for someone who can stretch the field.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.