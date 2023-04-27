Hamilton signs 3-year extension with Jags after career year
By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars believe nose tackle DaVon Hamilton’s best season is just the beginning. Hamilton signed a three-year contract extension. It’s a clear indication how general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson feel about the third-round pick entering his fourth season. A person familiar with negotiations says the extension is worth $34.5 million and includes $23 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side disclosed financial details. Baalke says “we are confident that his best football lies ahead.”