Hamilton signs 3-year extension with Jags after career year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars believe nose tackle DaVon Hamilton’s best season is just the beginning. Hamilton signed a three-year contract extension. It’s a clear indication how general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson feel about the third-round pick entering his fourth season. A person familiar with negotiations says the extension is worth $34.5 million and includes $23 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side disclosed financial details. Baalke says “we are confident that his best football lies ahead.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.