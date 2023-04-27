Harbaugh leaves spring with ‘best version’ of Wolverines yet

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says he came out of spring practice with the best team he’s had since taking over in 2015. The two-time defending Big Ten champion Wolverines return 13 starters. There’s much less clarity elsewhere in the conference. Ohio State still hasn’t determined the successor to C.J. Stroud. Purdue’s Ryan Walters is finding his way in his first head coaching job. Wisconsin’s move to coordinator Phil Longo’s Air Raid offense under Luke Fickell had a bumpy start. Matt Rhule’s building project at Nebraska is just beginning. As many as six quarterback competitions will go into the fall.

