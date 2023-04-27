Heat, with another closing kick, reach Round 2 of playoffs

A chance to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks was in his hands, and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra could have used that moment to draw up some sort of highly technical play with lots of scribbles and squiggles to tell everyone where to go. He simply pointed to his best player instead. “Go ahead, man. Take us home,” was Jimmy Butler’s recollection of what Spoelstra said to him in that moment. And that’s exactly what he did, again. A trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals and the rekindling of one of the NBA’s great rivalries as his prize.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.