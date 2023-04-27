Hendriks, 4 others closer to return for slumping ChiSox

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks could go out on a rehab assignment next week in a big step in his recovery from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Hendriks announced his diagnosis in January and completed his final round of chemotherapy three weeks ago. The 34-year-old right-hander announced last week on Instagram that he was cancer-free. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn says Hendriks will return to Chicago during the team’s upcoming series against Minnesota for “a pre-rehab assignment check-in,” and then his assignment could start “potentially immediately after that series.”

