Herbert more concerned about shoulder rehab than contract

CENTURY CITY, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert said during the Los Angeles Chargers’ draft party on Thursday that he is hoping to be on the field for the team’s organized practices in less than a month. The quarterback had surgery to repair the torn labrum on his non-throwing shoulder in late January after being injured in a Jan. 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Herbert estimated that his shoulder strength is currently around 70%, and that he anticipates being completely healthy for the start of training camp in late July. As for negotiations on a contract extension, Herbert says he’s leaving that to his agents.

