Horse racing’s antidoping rules to start in mid-May

Horse racing’s new antidoping program won’t get underway until after the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in mid-May. That’s according to an order issued by the Federal Trade Commission, which oversees the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. HISA had planned to get the program underway on May 1, the start of Kentucky Derby week, after a judge’s ruling in early April delayed the start until then. Now the new rules will began on May 22, two days after the Preakness is run in Maryland. The Belmont Stakes will be the first Triple Crown race run under the new rules on June 10.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.