Hosmer, Velázquez, Swanson hit HRs, Cubs beat Padres 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer and Nelson Velázquez hit back-to-back homers and Dansby Swanson added his first of the season to help the Chicago Cubs top the San Diego Padres 5-2. Manny Machado homered for the Padres, who had won five of seven. Hayden Wesneski got the win. Hosmer and Velázquez gave the Cubs the lead for good with consecutive homers off Seth Lugo in the bottom of the second. San Diego’s Matt Carpenter had a sacrifice fly in the eighth to create a save situation for Brad Boxberger, who worked the ninth for his second in as many chances.

