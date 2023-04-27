Knights top Winnipeg 4-1 in Game 5, advance to second round

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chandler Stephenson scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Winnipeg Jets from their Western Conference opening-round series with a 4-1 victory in Game 5. The Golden Knights became the first team to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Vegas, which went to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, is now 42-29 in the postseason. Vegas improved to 8-5 in 13 playoff series since entering the league.

