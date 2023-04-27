Clippers: Leonard has meniscus tear, will be ready next year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has a meniscus tear in his right knee, although his surgically repaired right ACL is intact. Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, says Leonard will be ready for next year, regardless of what treatment is needed. The team had said Leonard sustained a right knee sprain after playing in the first two games of the Clippers’ first-round loss to Phoenix. Paul George missed the series with a sprained right knee, but Frank says he would have played if the Clippers had advanced to the conference semifinals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.