Madrid-Partizan basketball game suspended after brawl

MADRID (AP) — A EuroLeague basketball game between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade was suspended with less than two minutes left after a brawl between players from both teams. Madrid was losing 95-80 at home when a hard foul by Madrid guard Sergio Llull on American forward Kevin Punter upset Partizan players and led to the benches being cleared. Punches were thrown and a couple of players were tossed to the ground by opponents during the melee in the Spanish capital.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.