Mexico has “unprecedented appetite for baseball” after WBC
By CARLOS RODRÍGUEZ
AP Sports Writer
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Major League Baseball is heading south of the border again to play a regular season series. After previous stops in Monterrey, Mexico City will be the host this time, and the timing seems perfect. The San Diego Padres will play against the San Francisco Giants next weekend at the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in the country’s capital, where fans are eager to watch more baseball after Mexico’s deep run at the World Baseball Classic. Bolstered by Cuban defector Randy Arozarena and Mexican-born big leaguers like Julio Urías and Jose Urquidy, Mexico made it to the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Japan.