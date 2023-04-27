Nebraska sells 83,000 tickets for outdoor volleyball event

Almost 83,000 tickets have been sold for Nebraska’s outdoor college volleyball doubleheader at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Aug. 30. The event starts with a Division II exhibition between Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney and will be followed by a regular-season match between the Cornhuskers and Omaha. Athletic director Trev Alberts said the goal has gone from setting the NCAA volleyball attendance record to breaking the U.S. women’s one-day record for any sport. The record is 90,185 for the 1999 Women’s World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

