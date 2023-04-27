Notre Dame transfer QB Buchner commits to Alabama and Rees
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner has committed to Alabama, where he will be reunited with former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Buchner announced his decision in a Twitter post. Entering his third college season, Buchner began last year as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback. He hurt shoulder in Week 2 against Marshall and missed the rest of the regular season. He returned to lead the Fighting Irish to a Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina. Alabama completed spring practice last weekend with no clear front-runner in a quarterback competition that include third-year player Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and two freshmen.