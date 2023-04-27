Packers take pass-rusher Van Ness at No. 13 in NFL draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers addressed one of their major positional needs by selecting Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness with the 13th overall pick in the NFL draft. Green Bay’s lack of pass-rushing depth became apparent after Rashan Gary tore his anterior cruciate ligament last November. Green Bay began the week with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft. They moved up two spots as part of the blockbuster trade that sent four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

