Rampant Newcastle wins big again as Man United held by Spurs

Newcastle is closing in on Champions League qualification in some style and quicker than the club’s Saudi ownership might have expected. A finish in the Premier League’s top four looks increasingly likely for Newcastle following a 4-1 win at Everton. It wasn’t quite as emphatic as the 6-1 rout of Tottenham on Sunday, but it wasn’t far off. Newcastle is set to join Manchester City and Arsenal in Europe’s top competition next season less than two years since the game-changing takeover by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Manchester United could be the fourth team to reach the Champions League despite being held 2-2 by Tottenham.

