Ravens have 5-year agreement with QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed in principle with Lamar Jackson on a five-year deal, securing their star quarterback for the foreseeable future and ending a contract negotiation saga that was dominating the team’s offseason. The Ravens announced the deal hours before the first round of the NFL draft. It’s fair to say that in Baltimore at least, this news will overshadow whoever the team might take in the first round. Jackson was the NFL’s MVP in 2019, but after playing out his rookie contract, his future was in doubt. Baltimore put the franchise tag on Jackson last month, but the Ravens kept expressing confidence that they could reach a long-term agreement with him.

