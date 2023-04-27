Santander’s 2-run homer icing on Orioles’ rally over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Santander’s two-run homer capped a five-run seventh inning in which the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 7-4 win over the Detroit Tigers. Joey Ortiz became the first Orioles player to drive in three runs in his MLB debut since Don Baylor on Sept. 18, 1970. Baltimore improved to 9-1 in its last 10 games. Detroit left 15 runners on base. The Tigers’ Chasen Shreve took the loss. Bryan Baker got the win with 1 1/2 scoreless innings of relief. Felix Bautista pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

