Warriors, Lakers aim to close out 1st-round series at home

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Coach Steve Kerr has said no playoff series truly begins until a team wins on the opponent’s home court. His Warriors beat the Kings on Wednesday in Sacramento for a 3-2 first-round playoff series lead. Golden State can end the series at home on Friday with a win. The Los Angeles Lakers also return home with a 3-2 series lead over Memphis. The Grizzlies are 2-1 in Game 6s on the road and trying to force just the third Game 7 in franchise history.

