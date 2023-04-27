Wild On Ice out of Kentucky Derby after workout injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Wild On Ice is out of the Kentucky Derby after injuring his left hind leg following a workout Thursday morning at Churchill Downs. The withdrawal allows Santa Anita Derby third-place runner Skinner into the 20-horse field for the 149th Derby on May 6. Wild On Ice breezed five furlongs in 1:01.40 before being pulled up while galloping down the backstretch before 6 a.m. He was taken to an equine surgical facility for evaluation in Lexington, Kentucky. Skinner has run third in consecutive graded stakes races after earning his first win in six career starts in February.

