Austin FC desperate for goals after monthlong drought

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC has a big problem. The team isn’t scoring any goals. The last one came on March 25 for last season’s Western Conference finalists. They’ve been shut out in the last three matches and four of the last five to drop near the bottom of the standings. Sebastian Driussi scored 22 goals last in 2022 but has just one through the first eight matches. Veteran midfield Ethan Finley insists there’s no panic and plenty of time left to climb back into playoff contention.

