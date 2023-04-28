Betts and Muncy, both new dads, power Dodgers past Cards 7-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New fathers Mookie Betts and Max Muncy powered the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Betts hit a leadoff homer and Muncy had a go-ahead double in the third inning as Los Angeles won the opener of a six-game homestand after losing consecutive games at Pittsburgh. Betts spent two days on the paternity list last week, and Muncy returned to the lineup Friday. Dodgers starter Dustin May rebounded from a bumpy first inning. Jason Heyward drove in two runs for Los Angeles, and rookie Miguel Vargas had a two-run homer. Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, allowed a season-high five runs over 4 2/3 innings while throwing 110 pitches — his most since 2019.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.