Bring on Philly! Celtics fend off Hawks, face 76ers next

ATLANTA (AP) — Bring on Philly. The Boston Celtics finally finished off the Atlanta Hawks, winning the opening-round series in six games with a 128-120 victory. Now, the Celtics can turn their attention to the well-rested Philadelphia 76ers for a matchup between the two highest-seeded teams left on the Eastern Conference side. Game 1 is Monday night in Boston. With top-seeded Milwaukee stunningly knocked out by Miami, the Celtics-76ers winner will surely be viewed as a big favorite to advance to the NBA Finals. Boston has essentially been in championship-or-bust mode since losing to Golden State in last year’s finals.

