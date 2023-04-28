Cavs backing coach J.B. Bickerstaff despite 1st-round flop

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s job is safe with the organization’s backing, despite a swift first-round exit from the NBA playoffs. Making their first postseason appearance since LeBron James left five years ago, the Cavs were bounced in five games by the New York Knicks. Bickerstaff was criticized for strategy and how the team got pushed around. After giving a somewhat tepid endorsement of Bickerstaff during an end-of-season news conference, president of basketball operations Koby Altman told AP to end any speculation about Bickerstaff’s future. The Cavs won 51 games during the regular season and were the league’s top-rated defensive team. Bickerstaff just completed his third full season with the club.

