Colts take Kansas St CB Julius Brents at No. 44 in NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts traded down twice night before taking Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents in the second round of the NFL draft. Brents was taken with the No. 44 overall pick. The Indianapolis native earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2022 after four interceptions and 45 tackles. Top Colts corner Stephon Gilmore was traded to Dallas in March. Indianapolis added one other player on Day 2, drafting North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs in the third round at No. 79 overall. On the opening day of the draft, the Colts took quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick.

